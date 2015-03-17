(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Cecile Lefort and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 17 Australian shares
rallied 1 percent on Tuesday, after the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) left the door wide open for another cut,
encouraging investment in shares.
The S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 57.2 points to 5,854.9
by 02:39 GMT, pulling closer to a seven-year high touched early
this month. The benchmark dipped 0.3 percent on Monday.
Shares gained across the board, having taken the lead from
an upbeat Wall Street and then a dovish RBA. Minutes of its
March policy meeting showed the central bank believed a pause
this month was prudent following an easing in February.
Energy stocks enjoyed a relief rally with Karoon Gas
up 11 percent, while Santos and Origin
rose more than 2 percent.
Utilities and telecommunications were also up around 1.5
percent, followed closely by financials. Major miners BHP
Billiton gained 1.3 percent after it revealed details
of its South32 spinoff.
Rio Tinto added 0.5 percent, but Fortescue Metals
slipped on news of a U.S. debt refinancing.
"The volatility continued in Fortescue," said Tristan
K'nell, head of trading at Quay Equities. "The miner (is) taking
a proactive approach to managing its balance sheet."
Sirtex Medical A tumbled by more than half to touch
the lowest in a year after it said a trial found its Sirlox
chemotherapy treatment failed to materially improve colorectal
cancer recovery.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 share index was
largely flat at 5,905.79 at 2357 GMT, as losses in Meridian
Energy held the index back from adding to a fresh
lifetime closing high of 5,911.40 hit on Monday.
Meridian fell 3.8 percent to NZ$2.05 as a run up to NZ$2.165
last week prompted investors to book profits. Shares hovered
near NZ$2.20 hit earlier this month, their highest since the
government reduced its stake in the company in late 2013.
With the deadline for a second instalment of share payments
due in May, some market participants see the risk of more
selling in Meridian as investors may sell their shares to book
profits or pay the balance. The shares have more than doubled
their IPO price of NZ$1.00.
Heartland Bank fell 2.2 percent to NZ$1.33, keeping
shares below a lifetime high of NZ$1.42 hit last month.
The small bank suffered after separate announcements that
three substantial shareholders had reduced their stakes late
last week prompted more selling.