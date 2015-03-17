SYDNEY, Mar 18Australian shares are likely to retreat from earlier gains on Wednesday transfixed by uncertainty ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve statement. Commodities stocks may face some downward pressure after copper slid, weighed down by a fall in oil prices overnight. The local share price index futures rose 1.0-point to 5837.0, a 5.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark jumped 0.8 percent at close on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 18.0 points to 5,887.3 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Tom Heneghan)