* Fed seen putting off first US rate hike
* Oil rises 6 pct, lifting energy stocks
* Key index in biggest gain since Feb 13
By Byron Kaye and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 19 Australian shares
rose the most in five weeks on Thursday after the Federal
Reserve suggested it may raise U.S. rates later than previously
thought while energy stocks followed the surging oil price
higher.
The Fed downgraded its economic growth and inflation
projections for the U.S., triggering a relief rally on Wall St
as investors bet that any rate hike will be later rather than
sooner.
"Everyone feels the Fed's not quite as aggressive and will
be exercising a lot of caution going forward," said IG Markets
strategist Stan Shamu.
"The rates lift-off in the middle of the year is not really
the case now, and that's positive for equities all round because
it looks like money will stick around for a little while
longer," Melbourne-based Shamu said.
By 0133 GMT the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 1.4 percent
or 83.9 points at 5938.2, its biggest percentage gain since Feb.
13 and its highest intraday level in two weeks. Every sector was
up.
A 6 percent rally in the oil price overnight also helped
push energy stocks higher, with Woodside Petroleum and
Origin Energy each up 1.4 percent and Santos
1.8 percent firmer.
Gold giant Newcrest Mining led resource stocks
higher after the precious metal gained overnight, jumping 6
percent. Iron ore major BHP Billiton rose 1.4 percent
and Rio Tinto added 0.2 percent.
Banks firmed amid hopes lower interest rates will translate
into more home loans. Westpac Banking Corp rose 1.8
percent Commonwealth Bank of Australia by 1.5 percent,
National Australia Bank by 1.4 percent and Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group by 1.6 percent.
Australian No. 1 department store operator Myer Holdings
tumbled 9.5 percent after posting a lower-than-expected
half yearly profit and downgrading its forecast for the full
year.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index edged up 13.1
points or 0.2 percent to 5,859.84, supported by gains in
consumer-related and telcom shares.
Online auction site Trade Me Group rose 2.1 percent
after data showed strong demand for housing related services,
raising optimism about its property services.
Further index gains were clipped by a 2.3 percent slide in
Contact Energy while transport firm Mainfreight
slipped 1.1 percent after saying it expected full-year
earnings growth to be smaller than last year's.
