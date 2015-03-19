SYDNEY, March 20 Australian shares are set to
open lower after a rally in the previous session, tracking
weakness on Wall Street while energy-related stocks will be
under pressure after overnight losses in oil.
The Australian equities market on Thursday enjoyed its
biggest percentage rise in nearly five weeks after the Federal
Reserve suggested it may raise U.S. interest rates later than
previously thought.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 1.9 percent at
5,950.8, the highest finish in two weeks.
The local share price index futures fell 0.2
percent overnight, sitting at 5.8-point discount to the
underlying close.
Shares of APN News & Media will be watched after
News Corp increased its stake in the Australian media
company.
Dick Smith Holdings on Thursday announced a restructuring
plan including 80 job losses to save costs.
Karara iron ore mine, a joint venture between Gindalbie
Metals and Chinese steelmaker Ansteel, will
cut 70 jobs this weeks, or 15 percent of its workforce, as it
struggles with falling materials prices.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.12
percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)