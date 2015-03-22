BRIEF-Shanyuan plans secured corporate bonds worth T$1 bln
* Says it plans to issue 2017 first tranche 5-yr secured corporate bonds worth T$1 billion, with annual interest rate of 1.14 percent
SYDNEY, March 23 Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, testing the 6,000 level last touched more than seven years ago, propelled by a strong finish on Wall Street and higher copper prices bolstering the top miners. Local share price index futures rose 28 points to 5,998.0 to sit at a 22.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to 5,859.0 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Compiled by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
May 8 Social media music company Smule has raised $54 million in a financing round led by Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, which it will use to fuel international growth, the company said on Monday.