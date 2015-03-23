SYDNEY, March 24 Australian shares were seen opening flat on Tuesday following an unimpressive lead from Wall Street, but higher oil prices could help underpin energy stocks. The local share price index futures closed little changed at 5,955.0, a 1.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index on Monday came close to reaching the 6,000-point mark for the first time since February 2008, but fell prey to profit-taking. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.2 percent to 5,865.07 in early trade. (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)