SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 24 Australia's share
market rose modestly on Tuesday as energy and mining stocks
climbed in line with firmer commodity prices, helping offset
weakness in the major banks.
A further fall in the U.S. dollar overnight had injected
some life into the prices of commodities such as oil and gold,
which in turn gave investors an excuse to get back in the
sector.
"They've had a tough run and once in a while you'd expect
them to tick higher, but nothing has changed fundamentally, they
are still in a very tough position," said Stan Shamu, market
strategist at IG.
The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.3 percent, or 16.2
points, to 5,972.4 by 0125 GMT. It remained tantalisingly close
to the 6,000.0 mark, which has proved to be a formidable barrier
so far. Two attempts to break above that level this month ended
in failure as profit-takers were quick to emerge.
Newcrest Mining rose 2.5 percent, while oil and gas
producer Santos put on 1.3 percent.
In contrast, the financial sector was softer, consolidating
recent gains that have driven three of the big four banks to
record highs. Commonwealth Bank eased 0.3 percent to
A$95.21, pulling away from an all-time high of A$96.69 set on
Monday.
Among the big movers, Kathmandu Holdings slumped
9.2 percent to A$1.425 after the outdoor clothing and equipment
maker reported a net loss in the first half.
It's New Zealand-listed shares were 8.7 percent
lower at NZ$1.47.
Other retailers fared better, with the Warehouse up
1.1 percent at NZ2.85, Pumpkin Patch up 4.9 percent at
NZ$0.32 and smaller rises for Michael Hill and Briscoe
group.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index was a touch
softer at 5,868.6, down 0.1 percent, as it waited for new
momentum in lacklustre trading.
The market hit a record high last week but has been
consolidating since then, with the looming end of the tax year
on March 31 often a dampener on trading.
Elsewhere, power generator Mighty River Power fell
1.6 percent to NZ$3.12, a two month low, after announcing it
will close and sell its gas-fired Southdown power station.
(Reporting by Ian Chua in SYDNEY and Gyles Beckford in
WELLINGTON)