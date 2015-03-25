(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 25 Australian stocks
struggled for direction on Wednesday with the benchmark index
still looking for an excuse to push through the 6,000 level
that will mark its highest in seven years.
Keeping the overall market afloat were bank stocks, which
returned to favour following a day of consolidation. Two of the
big four banks hit fresh all-time highs. ANZ rose to
A$37.08, while Westpac Bank topped out at A$39.89.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was a mere 0.06 percent, or
3.4 points, higher at 5,972.5 by 0145 GMT. It continued to stall
just ahead of 6,000.0, a level not seen since February 2008.
"It is struggling to get up to 6,000. Quite simply we're not
seeing a lot of positive news to give us the next leg higher,"
said Lucinda Chan, division director at Macquarie Equities.
Chan said worries about slowing growth in China, weak
commodity prices and volatile currencies were all weighing on
sentiment. Mining stocks were under pressure with BHP Billion
shedding 0.5 percent to A$31.06.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index was marginally
weaker at 5,863.3, down 0.12 percent, as the top two companies
paid out dividends and dairy giant Fonterra cut its forecast
dividend payout.
The biggest fall was a 5-percent drop for Fonterra's in
shareholders' fund to a low of NZ$5.69, a 14-month
trough, after the co-operative reported a sharply reduced first
half profit and trimmed it forecast dividend payout.
The fund is based on Fonterra dividends, which it said it
expected to be five cents lower to between 20-30 cents a share.
Outdoor goods chain Kathmandu clawed back some of
the previous day's losses, rising 2.9 percent to NZ$1.44 after
it had hit a two-month low of $1.39 on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, power generator Contact Energy, the
market's number three stock, rose 2.4 percent to NZ$6.04, with
lesser rises for casino operator Sky City and software
company Xero.
The top two stocks, Fletcher Building and
telecommunications company Spark, were a touch softer,
even allowing for their payment of interim dividends.
(Reporting by Ian Chua in SYDNEY and Gyles Beckford in
WELLINGTON; Editing by Eric Meijer)