(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, March 25 Australia's stock market ended
flat on Wednesday as gains in bank stocks were offset by
weakness in the resource sector.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.07 percent, or 4.2
points, at 5,973.3, continuing to stall just below the 6,000
level.
Two of the big four banks scaled all-time peaks. ANZ
climbed as high as A$37.19 while Westpac Bank
reached A$39.89. In contrast, miners were softer, with BHP
Billiton slipping 0.4 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged down 0.2
percent, or 12.8 points, to finish at 5,857.8.
