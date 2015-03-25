SYDNEY, March 26 Australian shares are likely to fall about 1 percent on Thursday, following declines in Wall Street but higher oil and gold prices could provide some support to miners and energy companies. The local share price index futures eased 0.7 percent to 5,927.0, a 46.3 point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The index closed near unchanged on Wednesday as the benchmark continued to flirt with the 6,000 mark, which has proved to be a formidable barrier so far. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.45 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey)