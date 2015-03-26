(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, March 26 Australian shares extended
losses in the afternoon session to close down 1.6 percent on
Thursday as financials and material sectors slid, while
energy-related shares surged as oil prices rose after Saudi air
strikes in Yemen.
Brent crude oil prices shot up nearly 6 percent on Thursday
after Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies began a military
operation in rebels Yemen.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 94.2 points to close at
5,879.1 points, its biggest fall since Dec. 9. The benchmark
closed nearly unchanged on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.42
percent or 24.6 points to finish at 5,833.17.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)