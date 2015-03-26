SYDNEY, Mar 27 Australian shares are likely to
open about 0.1 percent stronger on Friday after Wall Street
ended the day off session lows and military strikes in Yemen
bumped up oil and gas prices.
The local share price index futures was flat at
5,885.00, a 6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark tumbled 94.2 points to end at
5,879.1 at close on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 3.3 points
to 5,829.8 in early trade.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin)