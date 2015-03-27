* Buying seen for the new quarter
* 154 shares up, 34 down, 12 flat
* NZ market lifts for first time in 3 days
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Swati Pandey and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 27 Australian shares
shrugged off rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and
a sluggish Wall Street to bounce 0.8 percent on Friday led by
buying in large-cap stocks with financials, energy and consumer
staples sectors gaining the most.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 47.8 points or 0.8
percent to 5,926.9 by 0054 GMT. The benchmark posted its biggest
fall in 3-1/2 months on Thursday, falling 1.6 percent.
Many investors were buying for the new quarter with the
settlement of shares bought on Friday only kicking in by April
1.
Industrial profits data from China could spur activity in
commodities later in the day but the market is likely to be
quiet next week heading into Easter and the Reserve Bank of
Australia policy meeting on April 7, said Tristan K'Nell, head
of trading at Quay Equities.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ANZ
were up 0.7 percent while retailers Woolworths and
Wesfarmers, which runs the Coles supermarkets, were
both up more than 1 percent.
Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search were up
1.1 to 4.3 percent after oil jumped 5 percent on Thursday.
Despite Friday's gains, the index is still seen in losses
for the week, after two unsuccessful attempts to break the
6,000-mark this month. Analysts expect strong bank earnings in
May or an RBA rate cut before June to help push the index to
levels not seen since before the global financial crisis.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index was marginally
firmer, rising 0.1 percent to 5,838.78, as selective buying of
leading and small-cap stocks lifted the market for the first
time in three days.
Fletcher Building was 0.6 percent higher, while
Spark rose marginally, after hitting a three month low
on Thursday.
Clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson rose 4.6
percent to a five week-high after it delivered a strong rise in
first half profit, a higher dividend, and a promising full year
outlook.
Fellow retailer Kathmandu remained under pressure
after reporting losses and a weak outlook on Tuesday. The stock
has fallen more than 15 percent since the result.
Several small-scale technology stocks were also firmer,
including ikeGPS up 9.6 percent to NZ$0.80 as it
reported rising sales, and biomedical company Pacific Edge
up 4.2 percent to NZ$0.70.
A handful of stocks going ex-dividend also weighed on the
market.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)