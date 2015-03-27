(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 27 Australian shares rose 0.7 percent on Friday, led by gains in financials and consumer staple stocks while energy-related shares gave up gains as oil eased on a higher dollar.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 40.8 points to 5,919.9 at the close of trade.

The benchmark posted its biggest fall in 3-1/2 months on Thursday, falling 1.6 percent. Many investors were buying for the new quarter with the settlement of shares bought on Friday only kicking in by April 1.

Despite Friday's gains, the index ended the week down 0.9 percent.

Oil Search, Woodside Petroleum and Santos were down 0.3-1.8 percent on Friday while miners Fortescue and Lynas were among the biggest index losers.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.36 percent or 21.08 points to finish the session at 5,854.25.