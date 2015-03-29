SYDNEY, March 30 Australian shares are likely to come under pressure on Monday with record low iron ore prices set to weigh on some miners, while a slide in oil should take a toll on the energy sector. Local stock index futures fell 0.6 percent to 5,883.0, a 36.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. Oil tumbled 5 percent on Friday, while supply glut worries pushed spot iron ore prices to fresh all-time lows. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.3 percent to 5,838.7 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Walsh)