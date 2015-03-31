SYDNEY, April 1 Australian shares are poised to open lower on Wednesday with a negative lead from Wall Street and persistently weak commodity prices likely to hit investor sentiment. The local share price index futures dipped 0.5 percent to 5,854.0, a 37.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. Oil fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, while Chinese iron ore futures tumbled nearly 4 percent to a record low. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.3 percent to 5,816.0 in early trade. (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)