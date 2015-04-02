* Banks rise on expectation of c.bank cut
* Oil stocks up on spot price rebound
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, April 2 Australian shares
rose on Thursday as investors shrugged off a fall on from Wall
Street and bought bank stocks amid growing expectations of a
rate cut within days.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to announce its
second rate cut of 2015 when it meets on Tuesday, the next
trading day after markets close for the Easter weekend. A cut
would encourage more people to get loans.
"The market is pricing in an expectation of a 70 percent
chance of a rate cut next week, and that is why a lot of people
are repositioning themselves in the banks," said IG Markets
strategist Evan Lucas.
By 0132 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 45.0
points or 0.8 percent at 5905.5, reversing the previous day's
fall. That compared to a weaker close on Wall Street, where
investors braced for disappointing jobs data to be released on
Friday.
Banks led the gains, with lending majors Commonwealth Bank
of Australia, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
and National Australia Bank all up about 1
percent.
QBE Insurance Group jumped 4 percent after saying
it is considering increasing its dividends.
Energy stocks advanced after the oil price rebounded from
recent weakness overnight. Origin Energy added nearly 2
percent and Oil Search rose 1.3 percent while Woodside
Petroleum firmed 0.5 percent.
Iron ore miners fared worse after the spot price of the key
steelmaking ingredient slumped to fresh multi-year lows
overnight. Rio Tinto declined 1.3 percent and rival BHP
Billiton eased 0.5 percent, while Fortescue Metals
Group dropped 3 percent.
Mining products maker Bradken leapt more than 20
percent after media reports said it received a takeover offer
from private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners. But the stock
retreated to be up 11 percent after Bradken said the offer was
too low to consider.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index was 0.3 percent
weaker at 5,816.41, hovering just above a five-week low amid
softness in power and dairy-related stocks.
The market's number three stock Contact Energy was
1 percent lower while Meridian Energy was down 3
percent as its shareholders face having to pay the final
instalment for the part-paid shares.
The sharp fall in prices in the latest global dairy auction
cast a shadow over Synlait Milk down 2 percent, and A-2
Milk, which has just listed on the Australian bourse,
down 5.2 percent, while the Fonterra Shareholders Fund
was marginally lower.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)