SYDNEY, April 7 Australian shares are set to
open lower on Tuesday following a four-day weekend, led down by
the big miners after iron ore prices sank to a decade low.
Trading may be thin ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's
rate decision due mid-afternoon.
Local share price index futures settled at 5,886.0,
a 12.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close ahead of the Easter weekend. The benchmark rose
0.7 percent last Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 2.5
points to 5,833.9 in early trade.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Andrew Hay)