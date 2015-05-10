SYDNEY, May 11 Australian shares are set to claw back some of last week's losses on Monday after China cut interest rates for the third time in six months to spur growth, a move that should help the resources sector. Local share price index futures settled 0.8 percent higher at 5,645.0 to sit at a 10.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close, following a strong finish on Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 5,753.6 in early trade. Explosives and fertiliser maker Incitec Pivot is due to report first-half results on Monday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese)