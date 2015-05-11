* Shares give up early gains

* Financials, consumer staples, healthcare down

* Resources and energy sectors rise

* 132 shares up, 53 down and 15 flat (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Swati Pandey and Naomi Tajitsu

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, May 11 Australian shares rose 0.4 percent on Monday helped by gains in resources and energy shares following China's latest interest rate cut at the weekend, but nerves over Tuesday's federal budget due capped a sharp rally.

The market opened more than 1 percent higher but soon ran out of puff, led by selling pressure on banks.

By 0157 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 24.9 points, or 0.44 percent, to 5,659.5 points. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Friday, the day the Reserve Bank of Australa issued its latest statement on monetary policy.

"Market watchers are preparing for the inevitable negativity surrounding the budget due to comments in the Reserve Bank of Australia statement," said Mark Lennox, senior private client advisor at HC Securities.

"The comments relate to lacklustre public spending and the under-represented effects of a sell-off in bulk commodity prices on the nation's finances."

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, facing growing pressure to call early elections, is expected to take a far more cautious tack in the conservative government's second budget on Tuesday after a politically disastrous plan last year.

BHP Billiton, up 1.5 percent, and Fortescue , up 4.5 percent, sent the index higher while enegy shares such as Origin and Oil Search rose about 3 percent each.

Major banks traded in the red with Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking Group falling about 1 percent.

Australian banks had a downbeat reporting season last week, with investors expecting lower profit growth and dividends this year.



Wall Street rallied on Friday following a robust headline reading for U.S. employment.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 stocks index rose 13.1 points or 0.2 percent to 5,748.50, as gains in utilities and industrials lifted the market further away from a three-month low of 5,704.76 hit late last week.

Meridian Energy rose 1.5 percent ahead of a deadline later this week for the final payment for pre-paid shares, adding to its recovery from a steep sell-off seen in the past month or so.

Air New Zealand gained 1 percent, while Contact Energy rose 0.7 percent.

Cloud accounting software maker Xero rose 2.3 percent to NZ$19.75 ($14.63), after a slide late last week to a 2 1/2-month low of NZ$18.58, a low point in its sell-off from NZ$26.49 hit in March, that prompted investors to pick up shares.