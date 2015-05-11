SYDNEY, May 12 Australian shares are expected to
open slightly lower on Tuesday, tracking weakness on Wall Street
and falling oil and gold prices while many investors may stay on
the sidelines ahead of the federal budget due later in the day.
The local share price index futures fell 0.1
percent or 3 points overnight to 5,571 points, a 54.2-point
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The
benchmark fell for a fifth straight session on Monday to close
at 5,625.2 points.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, facing growing
pressure to call early elections, is expected to take a far more
cautious tack in the conservative government's second budget on
Tuesday after a politically disastrous plan last year.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was barely
changed at 5,745.06 points.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Christian Plumb)