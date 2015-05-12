(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Ian Chua and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON May 12 Australian shares rose
on Tuesday with some of the major banks showing signs of life
after a recent drubbing, while Qantas climbed to seven-year
highs after issuing an upbeat outlook.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.54 percent, or 30.5
points, at 5,655.7 by 0317 GMT. The benchmark index had closed
lower in the past five sessions.
The big four banks were mostly higher led by a 1.1 percent
rise in ANZ. Shares in the major banks took a battering
in recent sessions on worries about their outlooks after some of
them reported disappointing earnings.
"There has finally been a bit of buying and a bit of a
bounce for the banks. It's good to see some support there," said
Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG.
Qantas topped the leader board in early afternoon trade,
climbing 8.7 percent to A$3.61 after CEO Alan Joyce
gave an upbeat presentation on the company.
"His business turnaround strategy and his transformation
strategy are working... he has got a story to sell," Evans
added.
The airline also said it was well placed to resume paying
dividends for the first time since 2009, the Australian
Financial Review reported.
CSR was another standout performer, rising more
than 7 percent after the construction material supplier reported
a jump in full-year profit.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 share index edged up
0.1 percent, or 8.2 points, to 5,756.1 as gains in
construction-related shares offset losses in utilities.
Fletcher Building, the country's largest listed
company, rose 1.9 percent. The construction materials maker was
boosted by gains in building shares in Australia, where it has
significant exposure.
But Meridian Energy shed 2.7 percent ahead of a
deadline on Friday for retail investors to pay the final
instalment for shares sold under a "buy now, pay later" scheme.
Market participants said that while risks remained whether
Meridian payments would be made, buyers for the relatively
high-yielding stock would likely emerge after the deadline.
Meridian's losses weighed on other utilities, dragging
Mighty River Power 1.2 percent lower. Vector Energy
, Genesis Energy and Trustpower were
each 0.3 percent lower.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)