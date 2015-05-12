(Updates to close)

SYDNEY May 12 Australian shares closed higher for the first time in a week on Tuesday as the banking sector staged a tentative comeback after an extended slide.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.9 percent, or 49.5 points, higher at 5,674.7, pulling away from a three-month trough of 5,606.7 plumbed last week.

Most of the big four local banks rose led by a 1.5 percent rise in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. Among the star performers, Qantas Airways hit a near seven-year peak of A$3.65 before finishing 7.2 percent higher at A$3.56 on an upbeat outlook.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed a touch softer at 5,746.2. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)