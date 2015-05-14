(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON May 14 Australian shares
dropped on Thursday as a galloping Australian dollar and renewed
worries about global growth reduced the appeal of equities.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7 percent or 41.5
points to 5,673.6 by 0321 GMT, pulling closer to three-month
lows touched last week. The benchmark, however, is still up 0.7
percent for the week.
"The Aussie dollar tracking above 81 cents is probably
undermining a lot of the potential across the sectors of our
market," said Ben Le Brun, a market analyst at OptionsXpress.
The Australian dollar powered up to a four-month
peak of $0.8164 in early trade to be last at $0.8120.
Not helping stocks is a global bond market rout, with rising
yields making equities look more expensive in comparison to
debt.
The mining sector was hard-hit with iron ore producer
Fortescue Metals Group off nearly 7 percent, while BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto slipped 1.7 percent and
2 percent respectively.
Likewise, the energy sector was in the red with Whitehaven
Coal off nearly 2 percent and WorleyParsons
down 1.5 percent.
Healthcare stocks also had a rough session after ResMed's
sleep disorder treatment failed another trial, sending
its shares to their lowest in five months.
They were down nearly 19 percent and on track for their
biggest daily drop.
GrainCorp, the nation's largest bulk grain handler,
was another casualty, skidding 3 percent after its half-year
profit fell more than 40 percent due to dry weather.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 share index slipped
11.56 points of 0.2 percent to 5,740.196, as a jump in the
domestic currency weighed on companies which generate offshore
revenues, particularly in Australia.
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare fell 2.8 percent to a
three month low of NZ$6.10, while outdoor clothing manufacturer
Kathmandu fell 1.4 percent and casino operator SkyCity
Entertainment eased 1 percent.
Diligent fell 2.2 percent, knocked lower after the
services firm posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results
earlier in the week.
Further losses were limited by a 1.1 percent rise in
plastics and resins maker Nuplex which extended gains
after lifting its earnings guidance earlier in the week.
