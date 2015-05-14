(Updates to close)

SYDNEY May 14 Australian shares ended 0.3 percent lower on Thursday as a galloping Australian dollar and renewed worries about global growth reduced the appeal of equities.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 18.6 points to 5,696.5 at the close of trade. The index, however, was still on track for a weekly gain of 1 percent. If sustained, it would be the first increase in three weeks.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index shed 0.2 percent or 13.4 points to finish the session at 5,738.40. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)