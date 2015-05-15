(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON May 15 Australian shares rose
to their highest in over a week on Friday thanks to gains in the
major miners, but a mixed performance in the banking sector
capped the overall market.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.4 percent, or 21.8
points, to be at 5,718.3 by 0210 GMT. The benchmark index was up
1.5 percent so far this week, turning around from two weeks of
declines.
Market sentiment improved after Wall Street ended at a
record high on Thursday.
"Everyone is a bit more positive, it's good to see an up day
given we've had such a volatile couple of weeks," said Lucinda
Chan, division director at Macquarie Equities.
"Commodities are driving the market up and you're seeing
some discretionary stocks doing particularly well."
Retailers such as Harvey Norman have been among the
best performers this week after the federal budget, unveiled on
Tuesday, contained a surprise tax break to help small businesses
spend more on office supplies.
Mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
climbed 1.1 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.
Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank
fell 3.3 percent as the stock traded ex-dividend, while Westpac
Bank slipped 0.5 percent. The other two were firmer.
Also faring well, New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index
rose 0.4 percent, or 20.2 points, to 5,758.6, supported
by construction and retail shares.
Nuplex climbed 2.8 percent to a fresh four-year
high of NZ$3.69 after the polymer and resins maker continued to
buy back some of its shares. The company also upgraded its
earnings guidance earlier in the week.
Xero jumped 3.0 percent, cheered after the
cloud-based accounting software developer topped a Forbes
magazine list of most innovative growth companies, while
outdoorwear maker Kathmandu rose 2.1 percent.
