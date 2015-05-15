(Updates to close)
SYDNEY May 15 Australian shares rose on Friday
and ended higher for the week, turning around following two
straight weekly declines after a record high on Wall Street gave
sentiment a boost.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.7 percent, or 39.0
points, to 5,735.5. It was up 1.8 percent on the week, its best
weekly performance in about two months.
The major miners were among the gainers, along with most of
the big banks. National Australia Bank bucked the
trend, falling 2.7 percent as the stock traded ex-dividend.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index advanced 0.4
percent, or 22.0 points, to finish at 5,760.4. On the week, the
index was up 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)