* South32 wins support
* Banks clawing back losses
* Iron ore, oil lower
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, May 19 Australian shares
narrowed losses on Tuesday as a surge in newly-listed spinoff of
miner BHP Billiton and bargain-hunting in bank stocks
partially offset broader weakness across the resources sector.
South32, the new firm made up of BHP Billiton's
non-core businesses, rebounded from a lacklustre debut a day
earlier and was up 11 percent - the biggest gainer on the market
and adding nearly $1 billion to its market capitalisation.
But the broader resources sector fell after prices of key
commodities iron ore and oil dropped on international markets
overnight.
BHP was down 1.5 percent and Rio Tinto declined 1
percent. Both companies are campaigning against a proposal from
rival Fortescue Metals Group to have a government
inquiry into how miners affect the price of iron ore. Fortescue
was down 2.6 percent.
After falling half of 1 percent, the S&P/ASX 200 index
clawed back to be down 12.3 points or 0.2 percent at
5647.6 by 0248 GMT. The benchmark slumped 1.3 percent on Monday.
"The market is still not overly bullish at this point from
late March when it broke through an important level," said
Steven Daghlian, an analyst at CommSec, referring to hopes the
market might trade over 6,000 points.
"Weakness is seen in most sectors."
Energy stocks followed the oil price lower, with Origin
Energy down 2 percent, and Woodside Petroleum
and Santos each off by 1 percent.
Retail giants Woolworths and Coles supermarkets
owner Wesfarmers each lost more than 1 percent.
Banks firmed as investors swooped on the stocks that have
been sold down heavily in recent weeks on concerns about their
exposure to tough new capital requirements. Westpac Banking Corp
jumped 1.6 percent while Commonwealth Bank of Australia
added 0.6 percent and Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group held steady.
New Zealand shares were marginally softer on weakness in
leading stocks.
The benchmark NZX50 share index was 0.1 percent
lower at 5,766.21, led by casino operator Sky City,
which lost 2.1 percent, with smaller falls for
telecommunications provider Spark And Auckland
International Airport.
Infrastructure investor Infratil was off its highs
but still up 1.4 percent after reporting a lift in its full year
profit, a special dividend and an increased earnings forecast.
A crop of results for companies with March 31 balance dates
are due this week including property investor Goodman Property
Trust and top-10 stock Ryman Healthcare.
For more individual stocks activity click on
(Reporting by Byron Kaye, Cecile Lefort and Gyles Beckford;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)