SYDNEY/WELLINGTON May 21 Australian shares
bounced higher on Thursday, defying falls in overseas
commodities and equities markets, as investors took advantage of
buying opportunities following months of heavy selling.
Global building materials maker James Hardie Industries
was the biggest gainer, rising 10 percent after it
reported annual net profit had nearly tripled, pushing up the
broader market.
Australian stocks have shed 6 percent in two months amid
concerns about slowing growth in China, the country's biggest
trading partner, tumbling commodities prices and the prospect
that rate cuts won't kickstart business spending as quickly as
hoped.
Shares fell on Wednesday but clawed back some of their
losses in the afternoon so "it looked like we finally found a
bit of a floor", said IG Markets strategist Evan Lucas.
"We were probably due for a bit of consolidation, a bit of
an uptick, which is good to see."
The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 36.9 points or 0.7
percent to 5647.2 by 0231 GMT, but still some 350 points off its
2015 peak of March 03, when traders expected it would soon
exceed 6,000 points.
All major sectors gained, with iron ore giants BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto both up about 1.5 percent
despite declines in the commodity's price overnight. Rival
Fortescue Metals Group firmed 0.5 percent.
Energy stocks likewise split from the oil price, which fell,
with Woodside Petroleum up 1.3 percent, Origin Energy
up 2.4 percent and Oil Search 1.7 percent
higher.
Banks rose as declines in recent sessions drew investors to
their yield potential. Commonwealth Bank of Australia
added 1 percent while Westpac Banking Corp and
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group each rose about
0.3 percent.
Health stocks gained as a weaker Australian dollar boosted
potential profits overseas. Hearing aid maker Cochlear
jumped 6 percent and ResMed, which makes products to
treat sleep disorders, climbed 2 percent.
New Zealand stocks were flat after paring modest gains with
a mixed showing for top stocks which saw the benchmark NZX-50
index fractionally lower at 5755.25.
Telecommunications stock Spark was down 1.8 percent
at nine-month lows, with softness also for Fletcher Building
and Contact Energy.
Kiwi Property Group, the market's biggest listed
property investor, was down 2.5 percent as it resumed trading
after completing a NZ$151.9 million equity raising.
Some of the bigger moves were among small-cap stocks, with
technology company Rakon up 8.7 percent to a near 2-1/2
year high as it posted a small annual profit after several years
of hefty losses.
Education provider Intueri Education was down 1.4
percent after it reported trading at the lower end of guidance,
while it was being investigated by authorities over its record
keeping.
DNZ Property Fund was up 1.5 percent after
reporting a lift in its annual profit.
