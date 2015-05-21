(Updates to close)
SYDNEY May 21 Australian shares rose the most
in a month on Thursday, defying falls in overseas commodities
and equities markets, as investors took advantage of buying
opportunities following months of heavy selling.
Global building materials maker James Hardie Industries
also helped boost the broader market, gaining 10
percent after it reported annual net profit nearly tripled.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 52.0 points or 0.9
percent to 5662.3 at the close of trade, its biggest one-day
advance since April 24.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index firmed 13.5
points or 0.2 percent to finish the session at 5769.3.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric Meijer)