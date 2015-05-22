(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON May 22 Australian shares were
flat on Friday as gains in energy stocks were offset by renewed
weakness in the financial sector, while miners put up a choppy
performance.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.04 percent, or 2.2
points to 5,660.1 by 0218 GMT. It was down about 1.3 percent so
far this week.
The big four banks were in the red led by a 0.5 percent fall
in Commonwealth Bank amid persistent concerns about
their earnings outlook.
Commonwealth Bank and ANZ have dropped by around 14
percent from their all-time highs set in late March-early April.
Shares in Westpac have slid nearly 20 percent from a
record high set in April.
"None of the banks have confirmed a solid floor yet, but it
is clearly approaching. Be ready for a bounce that should see
the ASX back in the green as well," said Evan Lucas, strategist
at IG.
"The issue as I see it is fundamentally based on current
estimates, the big four banks still appear to be offering a
premium price."
Faring better on Friday were mining and energy shares -
although miners were choppy - thanks to an overnight rebound in
oil and iron ore prices.
Mining giant Rio Tinto gained 0.1 percent, while
BHP Billiton put on 0.3 percent.
For individual stocks on the move, click on
New Zealand stocks were modestly firmer, supported by gains
in some of the leading stocks. The benchmark NZX-50 index
rose 0.3 percent, or 15.5 points, to 5,784.8.
Pay television operator Sky TV was up 2.7 percent
to a six-month high, with investors seen picking the stock on
attractive-looking price and yield.
Retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare
climbed 0.4 percent after reporting a solid lift in full year
profit, while Fisher and Paykel Healthcare was up 0.5
percent ahead of next week's result.
The Fonterra Shareholders Fund, an investment fund
based on the dividends of the dairy giant, rose 0.5 percent,
pulling away from a lifetime low set earlier this week.
(Reporting by Ian Chua in SYDNEY and Gyles Beckford in
WELLINGTON)