SYDNEY, May 25 Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
subdued start on Monday, following a slightly weaker session on
Wall Street, although a bounce in iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI
could provide some support.
Local share price index futures dipped 0.2 percent
to 5,673.0, but that was an 8.3-point premium to the close of
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index <.AXJO close> on Friday at
5,664.7. The benchmark shed 1.2 percent last week.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.5
percent in early trade.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Richard Pullin)