SYDNEY, May 25 Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a subdued start on Monday, following a slightly weaker session on Wall Street, although a bounce in iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI could provide some support. Local share price index futures dipped 0.2 percent to 5,673.0, but that was an 8.3-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index <.AXJO close> on Friday at 5,664.7. The benchmark shed 1.2 percent last week. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.5 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Richard Pullin)