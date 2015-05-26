(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Cecile Lefort and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON May 26 Australian shares
jumped to a three-week peak on Tuesday, after a rebound in iron
ore prices prompted investors to buy recently battered resource
stocks, while AGL Energy soared on plans to sell
assets and cut costs.
The S&P/ASX 200 index leapt 0.8 percent to 5770.20
by 03:55 GMT to mark a fourth session of gains.
The benchmark is up nearly 3 percent since slipping to its
weakest in four months last week. Some analysts, however, remain
cautious on the outlook.
"There are a lot of bargain hunters, but they are not buying
with a lot of conviction," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at
OptionsXpress, pointing to low trading volumes.
The market was driven up by across-the-board gains with
mining companies making large advances. Iron ore producer
Fortescue Metals Group was the stellar performer, up 8
percent on a media report that Chinese firms had applied to buy
a stake.
Resource stocks had already been in demand after prices of
iron ore, Australia's top export earner, jumped 6 percent in
three sessions. Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
were up more than 1 percent each.
Overall, utilities was the top performing sector with a 2.45
percent gain, largely thanks to gas and electricity retailer AGL
Energy which announced around A$1 billion of asset
sales and A$200 million of cost cuts by the end of 2016-17.
AGL shares leapt 7 percent to reach their highest since
2008.
Banks extended gains with Westpac Banking Corp
leading the pack with a 1.7 percent rise. Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank
gained around 1.2 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank
of Australia was up 0.7 percent.
Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 share
index was little changed at 5,806.13, as losses in
casino operator SkyCity Entertainment held back gains
in construction-related share and utilities
SkyCity fell 1.1 percent to NZ$4.34, retreating from a near
two-year high of NZ$4.39 ($3.21) hit the previous day, after the
company unveiled updated plans for its convention centre in
Auckland which would be costlier yet smaller than original
plans.
Further index losses were limited by gains in energy
generator and retailer Meridian Energy, which rose 1.3
percent, while construction materials maker Fletcher Building
pushed up 0.5 percent.
SkyTV gained 0.6 percent to hit a near six-month
high of NZ$6.45 after the cable television operator announced a
tie-up with Vodafone New Zealand to offer broadband services.
