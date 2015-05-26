(Updates to close)

SYDNEY May 26 Australian shares jumped to a three-week peak on Tuesday, after a rebound in iron ore prices prompted investors to buy battered resource stocks, while AGL Energy soared on plans to sell assets and cut costs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.9 percent to 5,773.4 at the close of trade. It was the fourth straight day of gains.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index had a quiet day and finished the session flat at 5,795.8.