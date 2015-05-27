(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Pauline Askin and Naomi Tajitsu

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, May 27 Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday amid a broad sell off led by heavy weight banks and mining stocks following a negative lead from Wall Street.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.8 percent, or 46.0 points to 5,727.4 by 0316 GMT, retreating from a three-week peak set in the previous session.

National Australia Bank fell 1.3 percent while Commonwealth Bank slipped 0.9 percent. Among the miners, Rio Tinto was down 1.7 percent.

"There is a lot of scepticism in investors minds at the moment," said Stan Shamu, Market Strategist, IG. "No one's got that conviction that the recent trend of gains will necessarily continue."

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to its biggest decline in three weeks, weighed down by concerns about Greece and data that fuelled expectations that a U.S. rate hike could come sooner rather than later.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index slipped 31.1 points or 0.5 percent to 5,764.8, tracking global share markets lower as a rise in risk aversion prompted investors to sell shares in the country's biggest companies.

Telecommunications retailer Spark fell 2.6 percent, while construction materials maker Fletcher Building fell 0.6 percent, reversing the previous day's gains.

Air New Zealand fell 1 percent to NZ$2.93, after its failure to push above a near eight-year high of NZ$2.97 prompted investors to book profits on its recent gains.

Metro Performance Glass fell 4.4 percent to a two-month low of NZ$1.76 after the glass maker anticipated challenges meeting its revenue target in the second half of the year, after first-half profits came in slightly above company forecasts.

A rare bright spot was Mainfreight which rose 0.6 percent after the transport services company reported a rise in full-year profit and added that it expected improved results in the coming year. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)