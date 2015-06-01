SYDNEY, June 2 Australian shares face a cautious
start ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting on
Tuesday, where the bank is expected to keep rates on hold at a
record low of 2.0 percent.
Any drop in the Australian dollar after the rate decision would
shore up the mining and energy sectors and companies with hefty
offshore earnings.
Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to
5,745.0 to settle at a 9.6-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent
on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to
5,857.8 in early trade.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)