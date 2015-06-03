SYDNEY, June 3 Australian shares are likely to
snap a two-day losing streak on Wednesday led by higher iron ore
prices, although investors will be cautious ahead of GDP data
due out later in the day.
Investors also will be looking for direction on commodity
prices from senior executives of BHP, Whitehaven Coal
and other miners attending a Minerals Council of
Australia seminar in Canberra.
Share price futures rose 6 points or 0.1 percent to
5,629. The benchmark fell 99.4 points or 1.7 percent to
5,636.0 on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 3 points
to 4,863.44 in early trade.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Stephen Coates)