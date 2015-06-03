(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, June 3 Australian shares fell for a third straight day on Wednesday after upbeat economic growth data made it less likely the central bank will cut interest rates again.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.9 percent, or 52.4 points to 5,583.6.

The benchmark fell the most in four weeks on Tuesday after the central bank decided to leave rates unchanged. It has fallen each month since March and is already down 3.4 percent in June so far.

Banks, which benefit from lower interest rates, led the losses. Investors also booked profits in the major lenders including CBA and NAB ahead of tougher capital rules due later this year.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was barely changed at 5,858.71. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)