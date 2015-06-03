SYDNEY, June 4 Australian shares are likely to have a mixed start on Thursday following three sessions of losses and a stronger finish on Wall Street overnight. Local share price index futures rose 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,595.0, an 11.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX200 index. A break below 5,574.6 would take the index to its weakest since February. The benchmark is down 3.3 percent so far this week, which if sustained would be its largest weekly loss in two years. New Zealand's NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent, or 6.0 points, to 5,864.7 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Richard Pullin)