SYDNEY, June 4 Australian shares fell to a fresh four-month low on Thursday as weak retail sales and trade data stoked concerns about the economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 79.3 points or 1.4 percent to 5504.3 at the close of trade, its fourth consecutive day of losses and its lowest close since Jan. 27. The benchmark is up 1.7 percent for the year so far.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 6.7 points or 0.1 percent to finish the session at 5865.4.