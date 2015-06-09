BRIEF-CHC Student Housing to not file its audited statements for 2016 on or before May 1, 2017
* CHC Student Housing Corp announces financial statement filing delay and private placement
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, June 9 Australian shares fell to their lowest in four months on Tuesday, led by losses in the mining and financial sectors on worries about China's economy.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.5 percent to 5,471.3 to show a sixth consecutive session of losses. The benchmark has dropped more than 5 percent so far this month.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.4 percent or 23.7 points to finish the session at 5862.10. (Editing by Eric Meijer)
* CHC Student Housing Corp announces financial statement filing delay and private placement
* Fiera Capital - pursuant to deal of Samson Capital Advisors, co issued to Samson Selling Partners aggregate number of 353,928 class a subordinate voting shares