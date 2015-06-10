Greek stocks outperform Europe with longest winning run since 1991
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, June 10 Australian shares snapped a six-day losing streak and rose slightly on Wednesday after a surge in the oil price lifted energy stocks while banks gained on hints the central bank may raise rates again this year.
The S&P/ASX 200 index see-sawed in a narrow range before settling up 7.3 points, or 0.1 percent, at the close of trade. The benchmark has lost nearly 6 percent since May 29.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 58.2 points or 1 percent to finish the session at 5803.9. The percentage fall was the biggest since March 18. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasury yields on Wednesday pared their earlier fall to turn flat, following weak results at a $23 billion auction of 10-year government notes that was the second leg of this week's $62 billion supply from the May quarterly refunding.