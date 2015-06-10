SYDNEY, June 11 Australian shares are likely to open higher on Thursday following a positive lead from Wall Street and a rally in neighbouring New Zealand. Local stock index futures climbed 1.1 percent to 5,537.0, a 58.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark snapped six straight sessions of losses on Wednesday, but was still down 5 percent for the month. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index jumped 0.9 percent to 5,854.445 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut interest rates to 3.25 percent, its first easing in four years. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Richard Pullin)