SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 11 Australian shares
rose the most in seven weeks on Thursday after better than
expected employment data added to the upbeat mood following
strong gains on Wall St overnight.
Official data showed employment jumped by 42,000 in May, far
exceeding expectations, and the unemployment rate fell.
That added extra momentum to a market which was already
tracking a hefty gain on Wall St overnight on optimism for a
solution to the Greek debt crisis and the state of the U.S.
economy.
After snapping a 6-day losing streak a day earlier, the
S&P/ASX 200 index was up 70.7 points or 1.3 percent at
5549.3 by 0238 GMT, its biggest percentage gain since April 24.
"Bargain hunters are back and we finally have a nice
bounce," said OptionsXpress market analyst Ben Le Brun.
"Every sector is in positive territory with banks and miners
in particular."
Banks surged, ending a selldown that has dragged down stocks
over several weeks as investors worry about tough new capital
requirements.
The so-called "Big Four" banks - Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, National
Australia Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group - all rose nearly 2 percent.
Insurers QBE and Insurance Australia Group
rose more than 2 percent.
Miners rose after the prices of base and precious metals
advanced overnight. BHP Billiton and rival Rio Tinto
each added 2.4 percent, while iron ore producer
Fortescue Metals Group firmed 4.7 percent.
Energy stocks followed the oil price higher, with Oil Search
up 4 percent and Woodside Petroleum and Santos
both about 2 percent higher.
Electronics retailer Harvey Norman jumped 4 percent
and gambling firms Tabcorp and Crown Resorts
rose 2.9 percent and 2.1 percent on expectations that job
creation will increase demand.
New Zealand's benchmark NZ50 share index surged more
than 1 percent to 5,864.71, as a central bank rate cut and the
prospect of further easing highlighted the yield appeal of
stocks.
The gains were strongest among the top-10 shares
with Fletcher Building rocketing 2.85 percent, while
casino operator Sky City and Sky TV both rose
around 1.9 percent.
Earlier the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut its overnight
cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent, the first cut in
four years, because of weaker commodity prices and soft
inflation.
High yielding stocks such as Mighty River Power
and TrustPower posted gains.
The prospect of cheaper money to support domestic activity
also helped consumer stocks Briscoe and Hallenstein
Glasson.
Healthcare software developer Orion rose 4.7
percent, about half the losses it suffered the previous session,
after it had warned a potential client had put contract talks on
hold.
