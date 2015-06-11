* Jobs data exceed expectations

* Commodities spike drives up resources

* NZ rate cut boosts shares (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 11 Australian shares rose the most in seven weeks on Thursday after better than expected employment data added to the upbeat mood following strong gains on Wall St overnight.

Official data showed employment jumped by 42,000 in May, far exceeding expectations, and the unemployment rate fell.

That added extra momentum to a market which was already tracking a hefty gain on Wall St overnight on optimism for a solution to the Greek debt crisis and the state of the U.S. economy.

After snapping a 6-day losing streak a day earlier, the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 70.7 points or 1.3 percent at 5549.3 by 0238 GMT, its biggest percentage gain since April 24.

"Bargain hunters are back and we finally have a nice bounce," said OptionsXpress market analyst Ben Le Brun.

"Every sector is in positive territory with banks and miners in particular."

Banks surged, ending a selldown that has dragged down stocks over several weeks as investors worry about tough new capital requirements.

The so-called "Big Four" banks - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, National Australia Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group - all rose nearly 2 percent.

Insurers QBE and Insurance Australia Group rose more than 2 percent.

Miners rose after the prices of base and precious metals advanced overnight. BHP Billiton and rival Rio Tinto each added 2.4 percent, while iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group firmed 4.7 percent.

Energy stocks followed the oil price higher, with Oil Search up 4 percent and Woodside Petroleum and Santos both about 2 percent higher.

Electronics retailer Harvey Norman jumped 4 percent and gambling firms Tabcorp and Crown Resorts rose 2.9 percent and 2.1 percent on expectations that job creation will increase demand.

New Zealand's benchmark NZ50 share index surged more than 1 percent to 5,864.71, as a central bank rate cut and the prospect of further easing highlighted the yield appeal of stocks.

The gains were strongest among the top-10 shares with Fletcher Building rocketing 2.85 percent, while casino operator Sky City and Sky TV both rose around 1.9 percent.

Earlier the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut its overnight cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent, the first cut in four years, because of weaker commodity prices and soft inflation.

High yielding stocks such as Mighty River Power and TrustPower posted gains.

The prospect of cheaper money to support domestic activity also helped consumer stocks Briscoe and Hallenstein Glasson.

Healthcare software developer Orion rose 4.7 percent, about half the losses it suffered the previous session, after it had warned a potential client had put contract talks on hold.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Eric Meijer)