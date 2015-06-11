SYDNEY, June 12 Australian shares are set for a cautious start on Friday, getting a boost from Wall Street though falls in commodities may weigh on any early gains. Mining stocks may benefit as iron ore continues its upward trend, jumping nearly 4 percent on Thursday. Local share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent or 8 points to 5,549.0, a 7-point discount to the underlying S&PASX200 index. The benchmark was up 78.06 points or 1.4 percent to 5,556.7 on Thursday, its biggest percentage gain since April 24. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 8.6 points or 0.1 percent to 5,867.0 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Stephen Coates)