SYDNEY, June 12 Australian shares are set for a
cautious start on Friday, getting a boost from Wall Street
though falls in commodities may weigh on any early gains.
Mining stocks may benefit as iron ore continues its upward
trend, jumping nearly 4 percent on Thursday.
Local share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent
or 8 points to 5,549.0, a 7-point discount to the underlying
S&PASX200 index. The benchmark was up 78.06 points or 1.4
percent to 5,556.7 on Thursday, its biggest percentage gain
since April 24.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 8.6 points
or 0.1 percent to 5,867.0 in early trade.
