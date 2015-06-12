* Shares mostly unchanged at 5,548.9 points

By Pauline Askin and Naomi Tajitsu

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 12 Australian shares barely moved on Friday and struggled to add to the previous session's solid gains as banks and resources dropped while nervousness over Greece's debt talks depressed sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.14 percent, or 7.75 points, to 5,548.9 by 0303 GMT. The benchmark rose 1.4 percent on Thursday, its biggest percentage gain in six weeks.

Australia's resource-dependent economy has been hurt by a crash in commodity prices with the benchmark falling each month since March. It is set to post a small gain this week after falling the most in three years the week before.

"I think our market is trying to find a bottom after the correction of the last few weeks," Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy, AMP Capital said.

"Most commodities fell overnight, that's certainly not helping. The decline in bond yields might explain why some of the defensive stocks have picked up."

The healthcare sector, up 0.55 percent, was resilient with Healthscope and Medibank up more than 1 percent each.

Mining giant BHP fell 0.9 percent and Rio Tinto dropped 0.7 percent. Banking stocks also felt the pain with Westpac Bank falling 1.2 percent and National Australia Bank slipping 0.7 percent.

Engineering services provider WorleyParsons fell as much as 4.3 percent after the stock was downgraded by Morningstar.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent to 5849.37 as it settled following the previous session's strong gain but held well above a two-week intraday low of 5,800.54 hit earlier in the week.

The main weight on the index was a sharp fall of 2.3 percent for telecommunications heavyweight Spark, and a small fall for Fletcher Building.

Air New Zealand rose 0.6 percent as it climbed back from a 3 1/2-month low plumbed on Thursday when it was sold off on speculation that a tie-up announced earlier in the week between American Airlines and Qantas may hit its earnings on direct transpacific routes from Auckland.

Genesis Energy rose 2.2 percent, extending its recovery from a nine-month low as analysts raised their ratings on the energy retailer.

Other energy companies rose, with Meridian Energy and Mighty River Power up 0.7 percent and 1.6 percent respectively. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)