SYDNEY, June 12 Australian shares retreated on Friday, handing back some of the gains from the previous session, largely weighed down by banks and commodities-related shares while nervousness over Greece's debt talks depressed sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2 percent, or 11.35 points, to 5,545.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 1.4 percent on Thursday, its biggest percentage gain in six weeks.

Australia's resource-dependent economy has been hurt by a crash in commodity prices with the benchmark falling each month since March. It rose 0.85 percent this week after falling the most in three years in the previous week.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended down 0.2 percent, or 11.45 points, to finish the session at 5,846.97.