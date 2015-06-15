SYDNEY, June 16 Australian stocks are set for a
cautious start on Tuesday with the prospect of a Greek debt
default keeping investors sidelined.
Indicating a flat start for the market, local stock index
futures eased 0.1 percent to 5,540.0, a 1.2-point
premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
Many investors are still clinging to the hope that a last
minute solution will be found for cash-strapped Greece, a
familiar theme in five years of crisis.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch
softer at 5,818.5 in early trade.
