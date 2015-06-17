* Lower bond yields induce equity buying - analyst
* Caution remains on Fed view, Greece's woes
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Charlotte Greenfield and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 17 Australian shares
snapped a three-day losing streak to rise 1.2 percent on
Wednesday, led by broad-based gains across sectors as investors
cherry-picked stocks at bargains, although they still worried
about Greece's potential exit from the eurozone.
Analysts said more money moved into equities from bonds
after yields dropped on Greece's woes. Investors also awaited
the Federal Reserve's latest take on the U.S. economy and
interest rates.
Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 61.1
points to 5,597 by 0231 GMT, its biggest percentage gain in
nearly a week. The benchmark edged down 0.1 percent on Tuesday.
"To the extent that credit markets aren't going crazy, then
lower bond yields are good for our market," said Credit Suisse
equities strategist Damien Boey.
"The major developments are simply the risk up in Greece and
effect that has on bond yields," he said.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras lashed out at Greece's
creditors, increasing demand for safe-haven debt. Greece is set
to default on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.80 billion) debt repayment
to the International Monetary Fund on June 30 unless it receives
fresh funds by then.
On Wall Street, the Dow ended Tuesday up 0.64
percent, while the S&P 500 added 0.57 percent and the
Nasdaq 0.51 percent.
Supermarket chain Woolworths Ltd rose 2.8 percent
as its CEO announced his surprise retirement amid falling sales
and shrinking market share.
Financials led gains with all major banking stocks up.
Westpac rose 2.5 percent and ANZ was up 1.9
percent.
Mining also had strong gains, with Sandfire Resources
rising 9 percent. (For more individual stocks activity
click on )
New Zealand stocks dipped to a three-week low as broad based
selling of leading stocks sent the benchmark NZX-50 index
down 0.4 percent to 5,792.13.
The top-10 stocks, which account for more than
half of the main index, were down 0.8 percent, led by Fletcher
Building and telecommunications company Spark.
The market has been consolidating since it hit a lifetime
high in mid-March, and investors have banked profits as well
turned more cautious about the Federal Reserve's policy
intentions and Greece's financial crisis.
Among the gainers, New Zealand Refining continued
its recent run higher, gaining 3.0 percent to a three-month
high. Chemicals company Nuplex rose more than 1 percent
for the second straight day.
Power companies, which have been favourites because of their
high yield, were knocked lower with Meridian down 1.8
percent and Contact Energy down 1 percent.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)