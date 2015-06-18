* Market got ahead of itself on Wednesday - analyst
* Financial shares, consumer staples fall
By Charlotte Greenfield and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, JUNE 18 Australian shares
fell 1.2 percent on Thursday on a broad-based sell-off with
continuing nervousness about Greece and some disappointment the
Federal Reserve did not offer more clarity on when U.S.
interest rates would start rising.
Investors trying to close their books for the June 30 end of
the financial year put further pressure on shares, analysts
said.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 70.43 points to 5,525 by
0203 GMT, after opening marginally down. The benchmark rose 1.1
percent on Wednesday after three straight declines.
If Thursday's fall is sustained, the market will have its
biggest one-day drop in two weeks.
"The market got ahead of itself yesterday, maybe there was
too much optimism about what the Fed would do and, with worries
about Greece, now it's fallen back to earth and given up those
gains," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP
Capital.
After its two-day meeting, the Fed said the U.S. economy was
likely strong enough to support an interest rate increase by the
end of the year. But it lowered its expectations for 2015
economic growth.
Some analysts had thought the Fed would give a stronger
indication of when it will raise rates.
Financials led losses with QBE down 2 percent and
Westpac down 1.6 percent.
Consumer staples were also in the red with Woolworths losing
1.5 percent after it slashed its profit forecast on Wednesday.
Major miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
were down 0.9 percent and 1.7 percent respectively.
New Zealand stocks were stuck around a three-week low as
broad-based selling of medium sized stocks offset gains for some
leaders, sending the benchmark NZX-50 index down 0.1
percent to 5,773.49.
The biggest loser was national carrier Air New Zealand
down 9.4 percent to a seven-month low as rival
Qantas-owned Jetstar said it planned to expand services
to several regional cities, which would challenge Air NZ's
dominance.
Other sizable falls came from telecommunications network
operator Chorus down 2.4 percent to a near-three month
low, power company Meridian Energy down 2.8 percent,
and outdoor clothing and equipment company Kathmandu
down 3.1 percent.
Fletcher Building up 2 percent after recent selling
and telecommunications company Spark was 1 percent
higher.
